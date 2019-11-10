Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 37,220 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of IPG Photonics worth $71,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $182.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

