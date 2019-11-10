Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 123,662 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123,662 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 0.8% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.66% of Splunk worth $118,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,094,000 after purchasing an additional 217,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $176,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

