Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Guidewire Software worth $64,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 335.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $358,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $839,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $445,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,792.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $118.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

