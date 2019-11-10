Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Invests $47.67 Million in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,286,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of AmeriCold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 172,684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000.

NYSE COLD opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

