Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires 43,354 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 0.7% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of TransUnion worth $104,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,035.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,329 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

