Cari Soto Sells 10,000 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00.

BYND stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,796. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $6,571,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

