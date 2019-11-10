Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY20 guidance to $4.85-5.10 EPS.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

