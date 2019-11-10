Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Posts Earnings Results

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. The business had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million.

NYSE:CSU traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 258,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

