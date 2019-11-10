Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.87). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $917,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $12,747,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,677 shares of company stock valued at $24,390,512. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

