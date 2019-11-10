Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 197,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,581. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

