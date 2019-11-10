Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 8.6% Higher

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.61, 1,660,945 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 874,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a market cap of $856.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 47,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $377,641.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,087,330 shares of company stock worth $8,529,783. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Camping World by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,446 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its position in Camping World by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 4,303,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

