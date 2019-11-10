Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 326,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,332. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.