Callon Petroleum to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

CPE opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 181,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 140,613 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 29.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

