California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of BIO-TECHNE worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $203.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.