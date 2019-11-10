California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Sonoco Products worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

