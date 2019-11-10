California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of HubSpot worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.34. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on HubSpot from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

In related news, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $4,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,670.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,044 shares of company stock worth $8,512,063. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

