California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,131 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of HD Supply worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,018,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

