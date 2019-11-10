Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,576,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,381 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,537,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,378 shares of company stock valued at $606,289. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

