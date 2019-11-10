Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $68.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,425.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,693. Cable One has a 12 month low of $767.15 and a 12 month high of $1,436.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,290.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,210.26. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,321.60.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

