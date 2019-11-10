Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Goldman Sachs Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,490 ($32.54) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,232.50 ($29.17).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,029.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,114.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.77), for a total value of £53,467.20 ($69,864.37).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

