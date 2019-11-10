Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 520,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 756.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Bunge by 333.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bunge by 8,370.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

