BTIG Research Boosts Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $67.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,724. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,575,861 shares of company stock worth $138,144,712 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

