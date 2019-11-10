Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPR opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Brookfield Property Reit has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 34.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.