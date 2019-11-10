Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BPR opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Brookfield Property Reit has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.
About Brookfield Property Reit
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.
