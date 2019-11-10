Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of BIP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 291,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 97,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 466.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

