Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $40.28. 22,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

