Brokerages Set Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT at $24.00

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 37,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 104.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.