Brokerages Set CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $75.91

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,811. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,079,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,567. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

