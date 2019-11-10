Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 70,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $76.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

