Brokerages Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.24). Unum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 340.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,060. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

