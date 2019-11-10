Brokerages Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.24). Unum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 340.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,060. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.