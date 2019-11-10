Brokerages Anticipate Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE REV traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 143,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.32. Revlon has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.