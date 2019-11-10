Brokerages Anticipate Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. Opko Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

OPK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 7,800,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,398. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $960.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,750. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Opko Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.