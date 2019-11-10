Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,493 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,903,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 886,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

