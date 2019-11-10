Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.
Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 392,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15.
In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $821,501.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,104 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,423 shares of company stock worth $4,860,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
