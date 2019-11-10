Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 392,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $821,501.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,104 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,423 shares of company stock worth $4,860,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.