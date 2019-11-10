Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New $270,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

