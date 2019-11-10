Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $503,000 in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.51 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $14,095,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,649,323 shares of company stock worth $1,259,523,023. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.