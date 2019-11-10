Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

MLM stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

