Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. Boxlight reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BOXL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,959. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

