Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $70.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

