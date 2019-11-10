Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

GSK stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

