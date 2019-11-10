Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 773 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,732,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Ingredion by 38.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $84.62 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $106.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.62500 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

