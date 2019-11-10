Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 768 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

