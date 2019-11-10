Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 272 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,426,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,864,000 after acquiring an additional 570,666 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 107,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,029,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.