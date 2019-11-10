Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 89 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $260.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.44 and its 200 day moving average is $247.67. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.