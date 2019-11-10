Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

TSE BLX opened at C$22.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.38. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$15.96 and a 52 week high of C$22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.61.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

