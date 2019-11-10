Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,050.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,114.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $29.26 on Friday, reaching $1,879.19. 1,033,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,998.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,899.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 101.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after buying an additional 120,885 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

