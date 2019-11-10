Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of BCC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart David acquired 196,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,276.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,807,000 after acquiring an additional 259,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 126,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,081,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

