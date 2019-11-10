Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.02. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, insider Stewart David purchased 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,276.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

