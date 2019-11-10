BMO Capital Markets Trims Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Target Price to C$3.20

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.60 to C$3.20 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

EDR opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $406.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.95. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$4.26.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,970,287.85.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

