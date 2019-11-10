BMO Capital Markets Raises AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $25.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMK. William Blair began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 110,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

