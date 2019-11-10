bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 948,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $53,104,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in bluebird bio by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after buying an additional 211,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,693,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 477,536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 143,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLUE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $77.97 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,910 shares of company stock valued at $397,105. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

